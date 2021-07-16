Dorothy Jean Meadows, age 80, a resident of Troy died July 15, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home of Troy with Brother Harry Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 1 pm until 2 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

Jean was born in Saco, on Dec. 22, 1940. She was the first of seven children and was like a second mother to her younger siblings. She was by far the most strict of the two. Jean lived in Saco for the first 25 years of her life until her family moved to Troy in 1965. After graduating from Pike County High School in Brundidge, Jean attended Massey Draughn Business College in Montgomery. She also ran the family owned grocery store in Saco until the family moved to Troy. Following the move to Troy, Jean worked at the AAA Truck Lines until the Troy terminal closed and operations were moved to Dothan. She then worked at Henderson Black and Green until a stroke in 2002 caused her to enter into early retirement.

Jean is preceded in death by her grandparents: William and Minnie Harris; parents: Clarence and Dorothy Meadows; two brothers: Edwin and Jerry Meadows; a sister: Caron M. Rolling; and a great nephew: Andy Brewer.

She is survived by two brothers: Harry (Bonnie) Meadows, Robert Meadows; sister: Ann (Ricky) Brewer; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ricky Brewer, Ricky Bishop, Brad Money, Tim Money, Ansley Meadows, and Allen Meadows. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Troy Health and Rehabilitation and the employees of Hospice Compassus both located in Troy.

Jean’s family would like to thank the doctors and third floor nurses at Troy Regional Medical Center for the care of their sister.

Instead of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to a favorite charity in Jean’s memory.

