Imagi-Con returning to Brundidge in 2022

Friends of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library met Monday night to outline the plans “imagined” for the year 2022.

Coming off the year that will long be remembered as the year of COVID-19, expectations for the upcoming year are high, said Theresa Trawick, library director.

“Due to the pandemic, our library’s originally planned, in-person Imagi-Con here in downtown Brundidge in February 2021 had to be held virtually. However, it was very successful with 117 virtual attendees.”

Trawick said Facebook advertising for the virtual Imagi-Con reached nearly 2,000 people along with other advertising. Hopes are that future in-person events will grow over the next coming years.

Trawick said “Tupper” is moving ahead with Imagi-Con 2022 and with high hopes for a fun and exciting event for an all-ages fan convention.

She cited similar fan conventions in neighboring cities that have been successful

“Annicon in Anniston had 200 attendees in its first two years, 2013 and 2014,” she said. “In the past few years, Annicon had more than 2,000 in attendance.

DragonCon in Atlanta has had more than 80,000 in recent years.

Trawick said Brundidge isn’t expecting those big numbers but Imagi-Con can be a positive event for Brundidge. Hopes are to involve local residents, clubs and organizations in the planning and carrying out of the event.

Trawick said Friends of the Library plays an important role in the planning and carrying out of activities and events throughout the year.

Larry McLeod, Friends member, said he loves books and he loves the hometown library. He encouraged meeting visitors to become one of Tupper’s friends and all to read and to be active in library activities and events.

Tupper’s Friends elected Becky Brooks, president, and Katherine Dennis, secretary to fill officer vacancies.

To know more about upcoming events and activities or to become a Friend of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, call 334-735 2145 or visit the library on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.