Drowning reported at Troy Recreation Center

Tuesday night, the Troy Police Department launched an investigation into reported drowning at the Troy Recreation Center.

According to Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a call at the recreation center at approximately 5:12 p.m. He said officers arrived on scene along with the Troy Fire Department to find an unresponsive adult male located at the indoor pool.

Barr said first responders immediately began resuscitation efforts, but were unsuccessful.

Barr said the TPD began a death investigation into the accident and no further information is available at this time.