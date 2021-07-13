Logan Cerny Selected by Phillies in MLB Draft

Troy Athletics

Troy center fielder Logan Cerny was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 10th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft Monday afternoon. Cerny was the 295th overall pick in the Draft and his selection marks the second year a Trojan was selected following Levi Thomas‘ selection in the fourth round of last year’s Draft.

“I am excited to be selected by such a great organization, and I’m pumped to get down to Florida and get started,” Cerny said. “This has been a long-time coming, and I am thankful to have a great support system around me. I had a chance to go to Philly this summer and got to meet a lot of people, go on the field and it was a great time. I am super thankful for my time at Troy. I met a lot of great people who pushed me to where I am today and helped me grow as a person on and off the field.”

Cerny, who was selected to participate in the inaugural MLB Draft Combine earlier this month, earned All-Sun Belt and All-District First Team honors this past season after he batted at a .332 clip with 17 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native finished the year with a 1.118 OPS and led the Sun Belt Conference in slugging percentage, doubles and triples while ranking second in home runs and total bases.

His offensive attack was well-balanced as he ranked seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage (.424), fourth in runs scored (49), eighth in hits (64), fourth in RBIs and 11th in stolen bases (11).

Cerny’s three Sun Belt Player of the Week honors were more than any other player in the league. He was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week in week one after he hit three home runs and two doubles in the Saturday contest against Youngstown State on Opening Weekend. He finished with seven RBIs and 16 total bases in the outing, which tied a school single-game record set in 1990.

A Troy player has been selected in 14 of the last 18 MLB First-Year Player Drafts with 25 overall selections since 2004.