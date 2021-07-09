10 killed in Alabama traffic accidents over the holiday weekend

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated a total of 10 fatalities during the Fourth of July holiday period, which officially began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 2, and ended at midnight Monday, July 5.

Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated all 10 fatalities which occurred on Alabama’s roadways, however, Troopers within ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division saw a continual trend of zero boating fatalities and zero non-boating fatalities (drownings) on the state’s waterways.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers. This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Unfortunately, we must report 10 lives tragically lost over the course of the holiday weekend on the state’s roadways.”

All 10 of the individuals killed in Trooper-investigated traffic crashes were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, however, only five were utilizing them at the time of the crash. The deadly crashes occurred in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties.

ALEA Troopers also participated in national campaigns and regional safety initiatives such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Operation Dry Water and 10-8 on 10, in an intensified effort to reduce crashes, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways. Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported 10 BUI arrests and Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division reported 81 DUI arrests.

“A significant portion of our agency’s mission is to enhance and promote public safety through enforcement, education and community involvement. As more Alabama citizens continue to travel to and from their summertime destinations, we will continue to develop and implement effective strategies while continuing to engage our local, state and national partners in a variety of campaigns in order to reduce crashes and save lives,” Secretary Taylor said. “I am sincerely appreciative of the citizens who continuously support us and assist in making the roadways and waterways safer for everyone as the agency strives to promote a safe summer for all.”