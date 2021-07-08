BHS wants citizens to get involved

Brundidge. It’s All About Us.

That might seem a bit pompous but it’s not intended to be. It is, front and center, simply a way to involve city residents in Pike County’s Bicentennial Celebration 2021, said Lawrence Bowden, president of the Brundidge Historical Society.

“There are many interesting things about Brundidge but too often we either don’t know about them or have forgotten,” Bowden said. “During Pike County’s 200th anniversary, we thought this would be a good time to focus on the history of Brundidge and those who contributed to it growth and its legacy.”

Bowden said BHS members Lynn Sutton and Kathy Sauer presented the idea of town tidbit trivia and the membership readily endorsed it and designated July as history month in Brundidge.

“Not that many years ago, usually around Christmas time, Brundidge would have drawings for merchant prizes and the drawings generated a lot of interest and enthusiasm,” Sauer said. “We thought, why not generate interest and enthusiasm about Brundidge history with a drawing and a cash prize of $100.”

With the endorsement of the BHS, the Town Tidbit Trivia contest is underway.

“Each participating business has a trivia question about the history of Brundidge,” Sauer said. “Employees of the business are not eligible to participate but may participate at other businesses around town. To participate, you must be 18 years of age or older.”

The drawing for the $100 prize will be held at the end of July and the entries from all participating businesses will be entered in the drawing. The $100 prize will be donated by the Brundidge Historical Society.

“The purpose of Town Tidbit Trivia is to generate interest in Brundidge history during the Pike County Bicentennial Celebration,” Bowden said. ‘The Brundidge Historical Society encourages all residents and former residents to take this opportunity to share information and stories about their town with family and friends and their family’s history with family members and others who have an interest,”

Bowden said hopes had been to celebrate Pike County’s history with a special presentation of “Come Home, It’s Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater but, due to concerns associated with COVID-19, for now, that’s on hold.

“So, give thought to sharing old photos and documents by having copies made at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library. There will be no charge. The originals will be returned and copies will become a part of Tupper’s storehouse of Brundidge history.”