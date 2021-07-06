Summer reading program coming to end at Troy Public Library, don’t miss out

The month of July will bring the summer Reading Program at the Troy Public Library to a close but not without a bang.

Ages four and five will be invited to bring their favorite stuffed toy to the library for an overnight stay on July 12 and 13. The Teddy Bear Sleepover is a fun-for-all event.

The ages 6-11 Summer Reading Program participants will have two special events, Animal Tails will be at the library from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. The exciting live show is always a crowd pleaser. Pre-registration is required for this event.

Movie Day is set from 2 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13. Free refreshments will be served. Everyone must have a signed permission slip from a parent or guardian to see the movie.

The young adult participants will be invited to play Laser Tag at the Library from 7 until 9 p.m. on July 8 and will celebrate with Movie Day from 2 until 4 p.m. on July 15. Free refreshments will be served and permission slips are required to see the movie.

Summer Readers competing in the Top Reader Program must maintain a reading log with each book title and number of pages read. All reading logs must be turned in by 4:45 p.m. on July 13.

There will be first, second and third place prizes awarded to the 4 and 6 year old age group and first and second prizes will be awarded by age group for children 6-11 years old

Top Reader Party will be awarded according to the total number of books read.

There will be first, second and third place prizes awarded to the Young Adult age group.

Prizes and invitations to the Top Reader Party will be awarded according to total number of books read. Books read must be level appropriate.