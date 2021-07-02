Ozark police chase ends in Brundidge

An Ozark man fleeing from police ended up being arrested in Brundidge on Thursday night.

According to Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, officers attempted to make a stop for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.

Walker said after a chase north on U.S. Highway 231, the driver of the vehicle exited U.S. Highway 231 onto South Main Street in Brundidge, where the chase ended about a mile into town.

“It was pretty much a traffic violation that turned into a chase,” Walker said. “He ran out of gas in Brundidge and was taken into custody without incident. That’s pretty much it.”

Alfred Harris, 35, of Ozark, was booked into the Dale County Jail at 9:31 p.m. Thursday and charged with attempting to elude police.