Man killed in 231 crash

According to Alabama State Troopers, a two-vehicle traffic crash was reported at approximately 2:39 p.m. Monday.

Don Edward Penton, 31, of Florala was traveling south on U.S. Highway 231 in a 2007 Chevy Silverado when it struck the rear end of a 2010 Volvo XC70, Troopers said. As a result, Penton lost control of the pickup, crossed the median and overturned, Troopers said. Penton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Troopers.

The crash occurred nine miles north of Troy city limits, in Pike County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.