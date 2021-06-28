Troy Police promote 6 officers

The Troy Police Department promoted six officers to leadership positions on Monday.

The department held a ceremony Monday afternoon and family members were on hand to pin the badges on the newly promoted officers. Representatives from area law enforcement agencies, the Troy City Council, Pike County Commission and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance.

“Today is a very important and special day,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said. “We are grateful that you have chosen to serve and are committed to making this department and community a better place.”

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the officers went through a very rigorous review process to determine their eligibility for promotion. Bar said the officers had shown strong leadership qualities as well a commitment to protect and serve their community. He said the officers would have a higher level of responsibility after being promoted.

“All of these officers have shown phenomenal potential to serve at a higher level,” Barr said. “We have high expectations for them and I have confidence they will continue to serve at this next level. They will have more responsibility and will face more challenges. The Troy Police Department is committed to protect and serve and we believe we can do that with strong leadership.”

Officers promoted were:

• Sgt. Joseph Donofrio to lieutenant in the patrol division

• Officer Brandon Alford to sergeant in the patrol division

• Officer Jason Barron to sergeant in the patrol division

• Officer Tyler Oakes to sergeant in the patrol division

• Officer Clifton Lusk to sergeant in the patrol division

• Officer Carroll Connell to sergeant in special operations.