Ms. Senior Alabama applications available

Ms. Senior Alabama, Inc. is holding its 35th annual Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant 2021 however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no preliminaries.

Sally Beth Vick, co-chair, Ms. Sr. Alabama, Inc. said any ladies interested in participating in the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant may apply as an individual contestant as an at-large candidate.

The pageant will be held at 2 p.m. August 28 at the Springville Camp and Conference Center in Odenville. The pageant is open to ladies between and ages of 60 and 79.

“Two titles will be awarded, Ms. Senior Alabama 2021 for ages 60-79 and Ms. Super Senior Alabama 2021 for ladies who have turned 80 before November 2021,” Vick said.

“In addition to her crown, the senior division winner will receive a paid trip to Biloxi to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant and will enjoy her year’s reign as Ms. Senior Alabama.”

Ms. Super Senior Alabama will be a part of the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant even though she will be unable to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant due to the age limit of 79.

Stage talent is not required to compete. Each candidate will be judged on evening grown-poise, runway, active wear and a personal five-minute interview with three judges.

“One of our executive board members, Sara Jo Burks of Troy, was crowned Ms. Senior Alabama 2018 and went on to win the title of Ms. Senior USA 2018-19 in Las Vegas and was a finalist in the 2019 Ms. Sr. Universe competition,” Vick said “I’m sure that she would love to see other senior ladies from Pike County win a title also. Sara Jo has served her city, county, state and the USA as an ambassador and we are all very proud of her.”

Vick said hopefully other ladies in the Pike County area will take advantage of the opportunity to compete in the prestigious Ms. Sr. Alabama pageant.

The deadline to receive applications is July 4, 2021. For more information about the pageant or to apply as a contestant, contact Sara Jo Burks, administrator in charge of contestants, at 334-672-3550 or Marilyn Sills, chairman/director at 205-520-6224.