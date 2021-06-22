TRMC to hold COVID clinic
Troy Regional Medical Center will hold a walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic Friday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be open to anyone 12 years and older. Parental consent is required for 12 and 13 year olds o receive the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.
You Might Like
County schools to offer virtual and homeschool options for K-12
The Pike County School System is taking applications for its newly expanded virtual/homeschool consortium. The board of education approved one... read more