Sanders Truck Lines 2-bike relay to benefit Miracle League

Talk is cheap, but the miles are tough.

That’s the way it’s “going down” among the competitors in the Miracle League of Troy Two-Bike Relay Fundraiser sponsored by Wiley Sanders Truck Lines.

The goal of the Miracle League of Troy Fund Raiser is $20,000,” said Kelly Sanders, fundraiser organizer. “Sanders Truck Lines will donate up to $10,000 with hopes that Troy Cable 52’s televised two-bike relay will match or better that amount with its fundraising efforts.”

Sanders said the motivation for the fundraiser was, and is, to support the employees of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines who have children who benefit from the Miracle League and the many other children who have the opportunity to play baseball, be a part of a team and have fun.

“We were unaware of the number of employees of Wiley Sanders Truck Lines that have children or children of relatives or friends who benefit from the Miracle League,” Sanders said. “Wiley Sanders Truck Lines wanted to do something in support of the Miracle League, these children and their families.”

Ideas were tossed around for a fundraiser and the one that stood clear was a two-bike relay, “the boys vs. the girls,” Sanders said laughing.

Two teams were quickly formed. The boys, Frankie Sarris, Jeffrey Bennett, and Kevin Baker, and the girls, Kelly Sanders, Amanda Floyd and Kristi Kitchens, are priming for the relay: Time 8 a.m.; the date, Monday, June 28; the place, Troy Cable’s Channel 52.

The relay will be a one-hour timed event. Each biker will ride 20 minutes; each intent on logging more miles than his/her individual competitor and “bent and determined” to win nagging/bragging rights for his or her team.

The team with the most miles ridden will be the winner. The rider with the fewest miles ridden will get a special prize … a pie in the face.

The relay will be televised live on Troy Cable 52. Supporters of the Troy Miracle League may donate to the Miracle League of Troy through a GoFundMe account (Troy Bank & Trust) on the Wiley Sanders Truck Lines Facebook page or mail a check to the Miracle League of Troy Fundraiser, 3311 Highway 29 South, Troy, AL 36079.

All donations will benefit the Miracle League of Troy and the children and families it serves. All donations are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.