Troy University conducting student orientation

Troy University is laying the groundwork for incoming freshman and transfer students this fall.

The university is currently conducting IMPACT orientations, which will bring all new students to campus to get the lay of the land before starting classes on Aug. 11.

Birdie Norris, assistant coordinator for IMPACT, said the orientations give students a chance to get their bearings and all information they’ll need when they move to campus in the fall.

“IMPACT brings all of our new students to campus so we can inform them about everything they’ll need to know before they start class,” Norris said.

Norris said the university will conduct nine sessions for freshmen and two session for transfer students. But, she said some students may not be able to attend one of the summer IMPACT sessions, so a “last chance” session will also be held in the fall.

Norris said about 130 to 180 students will attend each session, putting the number of incoming students at about 1,300 right now. But, she said that number would increase over the next few weeks as more students signed up for upcoming IMPACT sessions.

According to University Relations, the sessions scheduled for June 23, 28 and 30 are closed, but there are still vacancies for the July 7, 12 and 14 sessions as well as the June 25 and July 12 session for transfer students.

In addition, there are two virtual sessions on June 25 and July 9. However those sessions are limited to people who have health or travel restrictions.

The University also is conducting sessions for parents on the same days as student orientations.

“Those are out parent outreach sessions,” Norris said. “We conduct an orientation for new student’s parents. We answer questions they may have about financing, the college calendar, planning and so forth.”