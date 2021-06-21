Dogs lag behind in pet photo contest

The month of July is just around the corner. And, with those hot and sultry days, comes the Dog Days of Summer.

Perhaps, the dogs are just “laying low” in wait for their day in the sun. That’s the thinking of Donna Brockmann, president of the Humane Society of Alabama and fellow members.

With the humane society’s 2022 Pet Photo Contest off and running, Brockmann is asking, “Where have all the doggies gone?”

“It’s early in the contest and we’re still feeling the effects of COVID-19 but, even so, we’re off to a slow start,” Brockmann said. “As of June 21, we have 16 entries in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest. 14 of those are cats and only two are dogs. That leaves me asking, ‘where have all the doggies gone?”

Brockmann said she is confident that the Humane Society of Pike County’s annual fundraiser will, again, be successful.

“I believe the people of Pike County understand how important this fundraiser is in reducing the number of unwanted and unloved dogs and cats in Pike County,” Brockmann said. “The annual Pet Photo Contest funds the humane society’s annual spay/neuter program. The funds raised are divided equally among the veterinarians who practice in Pike County. Residents of Pike County and Troy University students are eligible to participate.

“As long as the money lasts, the spay/neuter program pays $50 of each procedure done for the pet owners who qualify,” Brockmann said. “That is a tremendous savings and a tremendous service.”

Those who have participated in the spay/neuter program are encourage to also enter their pets in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest.

“They understand the importance of the spay/neuter program and their support will help keep it going,” Brockmann said.

To enter a pet, visit the humane society’s Facebook page, www.pikehumane.org or drop off a photo and the entry fee of $10 at one of the following Troy business: Haisten, Shipman and Wiggins, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques, The Little Framery, Three Notch Antiques and Guynn’s Bookkeeping and Tax Services. The last day to enter a pet in the 2020 Pet Photo contest is August 27.