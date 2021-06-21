CHCHC, partners provide COVID shots at OCAP, county jail

Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, the medical director at Charles Henderson Child Health Center, has worked with partners since February to ensure COVID-19 vaccine access to adults and children in Pike County.

Until recently, doses were mainly administered at the Child Health Center. Over two Saturdays, May 22 and June 12, 161 doses were given at Organized Community Action Program (OCAP) in downtown Troy.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, Saint Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, OCAP, Troy Rotary and Troy Regional Medical Center partnered with CHCHC to work diligently providing a venue, food, tents, and entertainment for the clinics. Vaccinations were also administered at the Pike County Jail.

“Once we had enough access to vaccine to take to other locations, we started strategizing with partners to reach those who may have difficulty accessing care due to insurance, transportation, and other barriers,” said Dawson. “No vaccine clinics had taken place on the north side of Troy so we reached out to OCAP and Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church and they became partners. We worked to get the vaccine to those who wanted it in a more casual, fun setting with music, food, and community partners and we had two great events!”

Focusing on inclusivity, these events have captured the spirit of the community and the willingness of Troy residents to help their neighbors.

“We are excited at the chance to leverage our efforts with Dr. Dawson and her team at Charles Henderson Child Health Center,” said Isaiah Scott of OCAP. “Both organizations know and understand the socio-economic barriers that exists within our community, and they both work to level the disparities within Troy and Pike County.”

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church mobile food pantry provided 546 pounds of free food to people in need during the two events. Canned goods, rice, beans, and other items were bagged for people to take for themselves, their neighbors, or friends in need.

“OCAP is proud to advocate for the often-ignored communities and ensure individuals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Scott said. To fulfill these societal gaps are the very reason organizations like OCAP exist, and it is refreshing to work alongside selfless, community-oriented persons that truly care about the quality of life lived here in Troy and Pike County.”

Since February, Dawson’s team has administered over 1600 vaccinations in multiple counties through home visits and in-clinic appointments and now has administered at community sites.

Wanda Moultry, of OCAP and a Troy City Council member, was present at both events.

“We at OCAP are so humbly grateful to be a part of a movement to get those persons who want to be vaccinated. We are thankful to God for just being a resource in the process,” Moultry said.

Appointments are being made at Charles Henderson Child Health Center for both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations. Please call 334-566-7600 to book a time and date.