June 18, 2021

  • 81°
Daniella Camillia Lee

Troy Police Department searching for missing teen

By Huck Treadwell

Published 11:20 am Friday, June 18, 2021

The Troy Police Department has issued an alert for a missing teen.
According to the TPD, Daniella Camillia Lee, 13, of Troy, left her home on June 15 and has not returned. She was last seen wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Daniella is a black female, 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Daniella, please contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

Daniella Camillia Lee

Daniella Camillia Lee

Print Article

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you support casino gambling in Alabama?

    • Yes. (74%, 79 Votes)
    • No. (19%, 20 Votes)
    • I'm not sure. (7%, 8 Votes)

    Total Voters: 107

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Cops, Courts and Fire

  • Trending News

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events