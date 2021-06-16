Troy BOE approves personnel recommendations
The Troy City Board of Education approved multiple personnel actions at its June meeting.
The board accepted the following resignations at Troy Elementary School:
• Mary Boutwell as janitor, effective June 3.
• Caleb Finn as physical education coach, effective June 15.
• Kanorris Davis as special education aide, effective May 28.
• Kerri Taylor as special education teacher, effective June 15.
The board approved the following new hires at Troy Elementary School:
• Shelby Anderson as a teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Mi’esha Straughn as a teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Brooklynn Johnson as a physical education teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Elisabeth Conrad as a teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Macon Chandler as a physical education coach, effective Aug. 4.
The board approved the following new hires at Charles Henderson Middle School
• April Jones as an art teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Thomas Taylor as a math teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Shelia Nettles as an English teacher, effective Aug. 4.
The board approved the following new hires at Charles Henderson High School:
• Samantha Tucker as a math teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Daniel Wiley as a history teacher, effective Aug. 4.
• Hillary Barron as a history teacher, effective Aug. 4.
In other personnel action, the board approved:
• The transfer of Jennifer Giles to Troy Pike Center for Technology early childhood education teacher, effective June 15.
• Approved the hire of Jennifer Davis for Troy City Schools Child Nutrition Program assistant/cook, effective Aug. 5.
• Approved the hire of Anease Coleman for Troy City Schools Child Nutrition Program assistant/cook, effective Aug. 5.
• Approved the transfer of Alecia Jones from Child Nutrition Program assistant/cook to Child Nutrition Program manager for Charles Henderson High School, effective Aug. 2.
• Approved maternity Leave for Lauren Brown, science teacher at Charles Henderson High School, effective Aug. 4 for six weeks.
