JCA host Blue Ridge artists

The Johnson Center for the Arts hosted a reception for exhibiting artists, Deb and Steve Garst of Dog House Studio in Blue Ridge, Alabama, Saturday evening with a large and appreciative audience in attendance.

“It just happened that it was Steve’s 70th birthday so we surprised him with a birthday cake and that was a lot of fun,” said Brenda Campbell, Johnson Center director.

Steve said the birthday cake was a surprise and was greatly appreciated.

“The Johnson Center is a great art gallery and Deb and I are honored to have a combined exhibition here,” Steve said. “It’s a great space, both the upper and lower galleries. We appreciate the support of the staff and of the community.”

Campbell said the Garsts are amazing artists and their exhibition, “Garst Art,” received nothing but the highest praise from those who attended the reception.

“Steve and Deb have more than 100 pieces in their exhibit and it fills both the upstairs and downstairs galleries,” Campbell said. “Deb’s artwork is more abstract; his is more realistic and both are outstanding.

“Both Deb and Steve were juried into the International Society of Acrylic Painters and they are the first husband and wife team to receive signature status at the same time.

“That is the highest level an acrylic artist can achieve so that lets you know just how really good they both are.”

Since Garst Art opened last week, the exhibition has been well attended, from both the local community and beyond.

“This is a unique opportunity to see Steve’s and Deb’s artwork now through Aug. 5,” Campbell said. “We invite everyone to visit Garst Art at the Johnson Center. ‘Garst Art’ is out of this world. You will not be disappointed.”

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.