Contractors pitch in to build Sav-A-Life parking lot

Sav-A-Life now has a resurfaced parking lot thanks to the help of some local contractors.

Jane Ward, Sav-A-Life executive director, said the parking lot was a great addition to help protect the privacy of clients. She said Dr. Steve Garrett with the Pike Medical Foundation helped get the ball rolling on the improvements for Sav-A-Life’s parking.

“The concrete has been poured and the parking lot is ready to use,” Ward said. “There still has to be some work done when the concrete cures. There’s a big drop off on one side and Todd Kreis is going to put in a three-foot wall for us there. We’ll also have some stripes put in to mark off parking spaces.”

Ward said Sav-A-Life wanted to thank all of the contractors who donated materials, time and manpower to get the job done. The contractors working on the project included RediMix USA, Ricky Bishop Excavating, Todd Floyd Contracting and Whaley Construction. Dr. Rick Gill also helped with the project.

Sav-A-Life is a community-based non-profit organization serving Pike and surrounding counties as well as Troy University. Sav-A-Life assists women facing an unplanned pregnancy, youth facing relationship decisions and women in need of healing. Sav-A-Life’s services are free and open to the public. Sav-A-Life has been part of the Pike County Community since 1986.