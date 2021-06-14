Kids unearth eggs, fossils and gems

Most all kids have a fascination for dinosaurs. Add to that fascination an opportunity to dig for dinosaur fossils and the kids will have too much fun.

So, it was on Monday when the Troy Public Library Summer Reading Program invited kids ages four and five to a Dinosaur Dig.

“The kids were invited to dig for ‘real’ fossils during this outdoor program,” said Shanlie Wolter, children’s librarian.

“First, we went into the meeting room and read books about dinosaurs and they all enjoyed the stories,” Wolter said. “Then, the children were given a bag of digging tools including a bush, a scoop and a magnifying glass. Then, we went outside to dig for dinosaur fossils.”

Each digging area presented the chance to dig and find dinosaur eggs, actual fossils and gem stones.

About 16 kids dug for fossils. Some were assisted by their moms or dads, bringing the total on the Dinosaur Dig to about 34.

Following the dig, all were treated to a cold treat at the ice cream truck.

‘We had not planned on the ice cream but it so hot, we all needed a treat,” Wolter said, laughing.

The next Troy Public Library Summer Reading Program big event will be on Tuesday, June 22, when kids ages 4-11 are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Program Pet Show.

The kids will enter their pets in the show to determine which pets are the coolest, the most talented, best behaved, friendliest and other categories to be named.

Ribbons and prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.

All children who are registered for the Troy Public Library’s Summer Reading Program are eligible to enter their pets.

To register a pet for the show, call the children’s librarian at 566-1314.