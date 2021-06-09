Speros to represent Pike County as 4-H ambassador

Pike County 4-H member Jeremy Speros has been selected to serve Alabama 4-H as a 2021-2022 state ambassador. The members that serve in this role each year represent and lead the organization statewide, assisting with 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year.

“I’m so excited to serve. I can’t wait to make friends with all the Ambassadors and to accomplish all of our goals,” Speros said.

While serving as a state 4-H ambassador, Speros will have the opportunity to develop his skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building.

“Jeremy wears the 4-H clover with pride. I know that he will thrive in this leadership position, representing our community and Alabama 4-H to the best of his ability, while helping others along the way,” said Selina Dodson, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension agent, Pike County.

Joy Scott, an Alabama Extension 4-H leadership and citizenship specialist serves as an advisor to the state ambassadors. She said she is excited to see the displays of leadership and citizenship that these members will show throughout the upcoming year.

“The 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact in the local, regional and state 4-H program,” Scott said. “Each state ambassador brings a special talent and leadership component to the program.”

Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. It seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders.