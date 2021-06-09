Citywide Baby Shower planned for local expectant mothers

Saving Our Youth Organization will host a Citywide Baby Shower from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday at Good Times On 29 at 5791 Highway 29 South in Goshen.

Saving Our Youth Organization was founded in June 2017 by LaShonda Spikner Martin and her husband, Clyde Martin III, with the mission of catering to at-risk youth and families.

“Our organization was founded on Biblical principles and our mission statement is just what it says ‘Saving the lives of children one child at a time,’” LaShonda Martin said.

“We are in a pandemic and this is the time when we are needed most. We are honoring nine expectant mothers and one mother of three. We will give these mothers a good start with the help of members of our community reaching out and assisting with baby item needs.

“Proverbs 22 6:6 says ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, so that when he is older he will not depart from it,’ and that is our theme.”

The Citywide Baby Shower will feature four speakers: Ministers Pamela Snell, Troy, and J.R. Snell, Elba and Glenda Kelly and Tamara Smith, Troy.

“This event is free to the public and we are still taking donations, Martin said. “Those who would like to donate may call 334-268-8021 to make arrangements for pickup or items may be dropped off at Good Times On 29 at 2 p.m. Sunday.”

Martin said Saving Our Youth Organization is working with the community and is devoting every resource possible to help those in need.

“But we could not do the work without the help of an extraordinary board of directors assisting us,” she said. “Our board members are: Tonika Perry, educational assistant and mentor; Jennifer Lampley, youth mentor; Demeria Lightfoot, youth services director; Jarrell, food service advisor; and Elder Dewitt Knox, ministry advisor.”