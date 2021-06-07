Vote for best chicken tenders in Alabama

The Alabama Farmers Federation has launched Bama’s Best Chicken Tender Contest and nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, June 9. To make a nomination, go toFacebook.com/AlfaFarmers, find the post announcing Bama Best Chicken Tenders Con-test and comment with the business and city.

Alabama ranks in the top three in the United States in broiler chicken production, which are chickens raised for meat,” said Russ Durrance, Federation Poultry Division director. “So, this contest not only provides a fun way to promote and support local restaurants, it also helps make a direct connection between our poultry farmers and the food we all enjoy eating.”

Finalists will each receive a plaque. The winner will receive an additional plaque, prize money and features in the Federation’s Neighbors magazine and on Simply Southern TV.

Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders seeks to promoted Alabama-based restaurants, food trucks and professional cooks. National chains are no eligible. However, a specific location of an Alabama based chain will be eligible to compete.