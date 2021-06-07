Troy Public Library begins Summer Reading program
The Troy Public Library kicked off its Summer Reading program for ages four and five Monday afternoon with Safari Storytelling but, first, the children were invited on a Safari through the children’s department. They located many “wild” animals through their binoculars and peeks inside the lion’s tent.
