June 7, 2021

  • 75°

Troy Public Library begins Summer Reading program

By Jaine Treadwell

Published 6:26 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

The Troy Public Library kicked off its Summer Reading program for ages four and five Monday afternoon with Safari Storytelling but, first, the children were invited on a Safari through the children’s department. They located many “wild” animals through their binoculars and peeks inside the lion’s tent.

