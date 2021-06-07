Troy FD fights house fire

On Sunday, Troy Firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire with reported flames visible about 3:10 p.m.

According to Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the reported fire was located in the 300 block of Orion Street.

Stephens said Fire Engine 1 arrived on scene within four minutes of being dispatched. Stephens said fire crews observed light to moderate smoke coming from a single-story wood framed residence. He said firefighters confirmed that no one was inside the home and firefighters made entry to locate the fire.

The fire was found to be in a bedroom in the front portion of the home and was quickly extinguished with fire damage being kept to inside the room of origin, Stephens said. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries involved in the incident, Stephens said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Troy Fire Marshals Office, and the Troy Police Department.