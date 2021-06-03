Rosie Staggs named ‘Youth of the Month’

Rosie Staggs has been named the Youth of the Month for June 2021 by the Boys and Girls Club of Pike and Surrounding Counties. Rosie is a 13-year-old eighth grader at Charles Henderson Middle School. Her spunky and spirited personality makes her a class favorite and a joy to be around. Rosie enjoys being a member of the Junior Beta Club and loves to play soccer. Archery and art are also favorite extracurricular activities of Rosie.

Allocations expensed through this funding opportunity has help Rosie to better soft skills, strengthen her math skills and provide her and other club members a clean, safe space that fosters academic excellence and youth growth and development.

Rosie’s mother, Shannon Staggs, serves on the club’s board of directors.