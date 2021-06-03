Cruise-in to fun on the Troy Square

People are invited to cruise-in to downtown Troy this Saturday to get a closer look at some of the finer antique cars in the area and then hang around for a night of music from Albert Simpson.

Leigh Anne Windham, the City of Troy’s community engagement and special projects coordinator, said the day will begin at 10 a.m. with an antique car cruise-in through 1 p.m. and on Saturday night, Albert Simpson will take the stage to entertain the crowd.

“This is the fourth cruise-in we’ve done,” Windham said. “We have people from Troy, Pike County and the surrounding area come and enjoy looking at the vehicles. Most of the cars are antique. But, we do have people that bring some newer model cars, like Corvettes. We always have a good turn out and we usually have around 40 or 50 vehicles.

‘The cruise-in is just that, it’s really laid back. People just come to socialize, hang out and talk with the owners about their cars. We’ll also have Lenny Trawick playing during the cruise-in, so there will be good music to enjoy.”

On Saturday night at 7 p.m., Albert Simpson will take the stage for a downtown concert.

“Albert will play the guitar and sing,” Windham said. “He really interacts with the audience. The downtown square is the perfect venue for his concert.”

Windham said the concert was free and the show would be perfect for a mix of people from families with small children to older couples.