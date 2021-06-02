Morgan Brown to perform at the Hank Williams Festival

Morgan Brown of the Banks Community will be on stage at the 2021 Hank Williams Festival Fri-day and Saturday at the Hank Williams Music Park in Georgiana.

Brown was invited to sing at the annual Hank Williams Festival on the Fan Club side Friday after-noon between the hours of 3 and 5 and on Saturday morning, with the time to be announced.

Brown, 29, began singing when he was about 10 years old and picking the guitar soon after. He was inspired to sing gospel and country music by his grandfather, Arnold Sheppard. The two of them, along with Montana Brown made up The Sheppards, a popular gospel group in and around Pike County. The Sheppards, Arnold, Morgan and Weston, are regular performers at that Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery each year at New Year’s when the museum recognizes the contributions Williams made to country music. Williams died on his way to a concert in Canton, Ohio, on New Year’s Day 1953.

Brown plays country and gospel music in and around Pike County. He has played at several restaurants in Troy including Santa Fe and Momma Goldberg’s.