Virgil Franklin Jordan, Sr.

Virgil Franklin Jordan, Sr., age 80, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. Averyt Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery in Banks with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12 pm until 1 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his son: Frank Jordan (Linda); grandsons: Brandon William Jordan, Blake Teal Jordan; siblings: Vernon Jordan, Jeanette Williams (Gaither), Annette In-gram (Charles); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Linda J. Jordan; parents: Clem and Emma F. Jordan; and six brothers and sisters.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a hardworking man who spent over 30 years working at the highway department. He loved spending time with his family and his pets. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.