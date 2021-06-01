Pike County Human Society’s Pet Photo Contest returns for 2022

After taking a COVID-19 induced break, the Humane Society of Pike County is once again sponsoring the very popular Pet Photo Contest.

Entry for the 2022 Pet Photo Contest will open at noon on June 7 and close at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 27. Voting may begin as soon as there is an entry in the contest and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

Detailed information about the 2022 Pet Photo Contest is on the HSPC Facebook page www.pikehumane.org.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said society members are excited to be able to, once again, provide the opportunity for pets to take center stage in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest.

“The theme for this year’s contest is, ‘In ’22, the Animals are Counting on You,’” Brockmann said. “We have so many adorable and lovable pets here in Pike County and the photo contest is an opportunity to show them off while also raising money for our annual spay/neuter program.” Be-cause the HSPC was unable to sponsor the 2021 Pet Photo Contest, it was doubtful there would be the funding for the spay/neuter program but a very generous anonymous donation made it possible.

“We were, and are, so thankful,” Brockmann said. “And, we are thankful, too, to be able to have the 2022 Pet Photo Contest. The contest funds the annual HSPC spay/neuter program. There is no way to say how important that program is in helping to reduce the number of unwanted, unloved and, too often, neglected and abused animals in Pike County.”

Brockmann said pets of all kinds may be entered in the 2022 Pet Photo Contest. “Sorry, pets only. No people in the photos.”

The entry fee is $10 per photo and voting is only $1 per vote.

“Right now, we want everybody, who loves their pet or pets, to get out their camera or iPhone or smartphone and start shooting,” Brockmann said.

The photos will be displayed on the Humane Society of Pike County’s Facebook page and also at locations around town including Hillside Antiques, Three Notch Antiques, Southern Scents and Sensations, Little Framery and Haisten, Wiggins and Shipman.

“No pet wants to be left out of the 2022 Pet Photo Contest, so start shooting,” Brockmann said.