Legion honors fallen comrades

On Memorial Day, American Legion Post 70 honored Pike County soldiers that were killed in the nation’s wars.

On Monday morning a crowd of veterans gathered at Bicentennial Park in Troy to honor the county’s fallen heroes. Dan Fraley opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by the national anthem, sung by Sarah Jo Burks.

The Roll Call of Honor was read by veteran Steve Green and a bell was tolled after each name was read.

Legion Commander Bob McLendon said he wanted to call special attention to America’s veterans that were suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome and illness caused by chemical agents. McLendon said those soldiers suffered from unseen wounds that killed many of them years or decades after they returned home. But, he said they should be honored because they died just as if they had been shot by an enemy bullet.

To close out the ceremony, Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore and Legion Auxiliary President Elaine McLeod placed a wreath on the veterans’ memorial at the park.

Taps was played by Doc Kirby and Michael O’Hara.

The following list, beginning with World War I, was comprised by McLendon. It contains the names of all know military personnel, with ties to Pike County, that lost their lives to wounds, disease or accident while serving in the military during war.

World War I

Charlie Ausberry

Henry C. Barron

Good Bethune

William H. Burnett

Huey Wilson Craft

Algis Croswell

William Flowers

Bennie R. Griffin

Henry Hall

William H. Herndan

Ceth K. Hill

Quince King

Rupert W. King

Frank R. McCall

Haley McCaskill

Ben R. McLeod

Lincoln McNeal

James A. Metcalf

James Clifton Motes

Tom Newman

Oscar E. Norris

Benjamin F. Powell

Eric Redmond

Job Redmond

Loyis Ross

Tom Russell

Charlie Shanks

Jimmy Smith

Warren Smith

William Samuel Stanaland

James Stringer

Edward Taylor

John O. Thomas

James W. Thrash

Joe Wages

Frank Williams

Mode Wilson

World War II

Alton Adcock

Elmer E. Allen

Jimmy Balako

Fred Barr

Lunie F. Barr

Morris R. Barr

Carlton F. Blair

James Lorenzo Bryan

Max K. Carlisle

Walter Coleman

Charles Howard Connell

Louis Copeland, Jr.

Joseph Y. Curtis

William S. Davis

J. Henry Downing

James F. Faircloth, Jr.

Levi Frazier

John R. Furlow

John R. Giddens

Willie J. Gipp

Deward F. Gregory

Willie J. Griffin

Emery L. Harden

George M.L. Hargrove

Jessie B. Huggins

Wilbur D. Hussey

Merrill E. Jenkins

Howard M. Jinright

Grady L. Jones

Lewis N. Jordan

Samme Willie G. McGrady

Beuford L. McKinney

Alexander Redmond

Lewis Roberts

John Troy Rozelle

Travis Scott

David W. Smith

John Robert Snider

Louis P. Speed

Walter G. Spivey

Roy F. Spurlin

William F. Starling

Joe H. Stephens

Shady A. Walker

Durward W. Ward

Albert Wheeler

James E. Whitehead

Willis H. Wilson

Korean War

William Harrell Crowe

Madison L. Davis

Marvin Dix

Horrie Flowers, Jr.

Odis D. Flowers

Marvin W. Justice

Herbert King

Vernon Locklar

Lamar Merrell Langston

Frank W. McCarty

James S. White

Vietnam War

Thomas John Dawson Campbell

Bobby Gene Huggins

Larry Douglas Ledbetter

Joel Keith Watkins

Benjamin Gareth “Gary” Wells

Iraqi Freedom

John Eli Brown

Keith Ealey