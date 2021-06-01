Legion honors fallen comrades
On Memorial Day, American Legion Post 70 honored Pike County soldiers that were killed in the nation’s wars.
On Monday morning a crowd of veterans gathered at Bicentennial Park in Troy to honor the county’s fallen heroes. Dan Fraley opened the ceremony with a prayer, followed by the national anthem, sung by Sarah Jo Burks.
The Roll Call of Honor was read by veteran Steve Green and a bell was tolled after each name was read.
Legion Commander Bob McLendon said he wanted to call special attention to America’s veterans that were suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome and illness caused by chemical agents. McLendon said those soldiers suffered from unseen wounds that killed many of them years or decades after they returned home. But, he said they should be honored because they died just as if they had been shot by an enemy bullet.
To close out the ceremony, Troy City Council President Marcus Paramore and Legion Auxiliary President Elaine McLeod placed a wreath on the veterans’ memorial at the park.
Taps was played by Doc Kirby and Michael O’Hara.
The following list, beginning with World War I, was comprised by McLendon. It contains the names of all know military personnel, with ties to Pike County, that lost their lives to wounds, disease or accident while serving in the military during war.
World War I
Charlie Ausberry
Henry C. Barron
Good Bethune
William H. Burnett
Huey Wilson Craft
Algis Croswell
William Flowers
Bennie R. Griffin
Henry Hall
William H. Herndan
Ceth K. Hill
Quince King
Rupert W. King
Frank R. McCall
Haley McCaskill
Ben R. McLeod
Lincoln McNeal
James A. Metcalf
James Clifton Motes
Tom Newman
Oscar E. Norris
Benjamin F. Powell
Eric Redmond
Job Redmond
Loyis Ross
Tom Russell
Charlie Shanks
Jimmy Smith
Warren Smith
William Samuel Stanaland
James Stringer
Edward Taylor
John O. Thomas
James W. Thrash
Joe Wages
Frank Williams
Mode Wilson
World War II
Alton Adcock
Elmer E. Allen
Jimmy Balako
Fred Barr
Lunie F. Barr
Morris R. Barr
Carlton F. Blair
James Lorenzo Bryan
Max K. Carlisle
Walter Coleman
Charles Howard Connell
Louis Copeland, Jr.
Joseph Y. Curtis
William S. Davis
J. Henry Downing
James F. Faircloth, Jr.
Levi Frazier
John R. Furlow
John R. Giddens
Willie J. Gipp
Deward F. Gregory
Willie J. Griffin
Emery L. Harden
George M.L. Hargrove
Jessie B. Huggins
Wilbur D. Hussey
Merrill E. Jenkins
Howard M. Jinright
Grady L. Jones
Lewis N. Jordan
Samme Willie G. McGrady
Beuford L. McKinney
Alexander Redmond
Lewis Roberts
John Troy Rozelle
Travis Scott
David W. Smith
John Robert Snider
Louis P. Speed
Walter G. Spivey
Roy F. Spurlin
William F. Starling
Joe H. Stephens
Shady A. Walker
Durward W. Ward
Albert Wheeler
James E. Whitehead
Willis H. Wilson
Korean War
William Harrell Crowe
Madison L. Davis
Marvin Dix
Horrie Flowers, Jr.
Odis D. Flowers
Marvin W. Justice
Herbert King
Vernon Locklar
Lamar Merrell Langston
Frank W. McCarty
James S. White
Vietnam War
Thomas John Dawson Campbell
Bobby Gene Huggins
Larry Douglas Ledbetter
Joel Keith Watkins
Benjamin Gareth “Gary” Wells
Iraqi Freedom
John Eli Brown
Keith Ealey
