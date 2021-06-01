Back Book Nookin’

The Book Nook at the Troy Public Library is back in business after being closed for more than a year due to coronavirus mandates.

The Book Nook, which is run by Friends of the Library volunteers, reopened on Tuesday with a buy-one, get one special as a way to welcome its patrons back, said Iris Byrd, Book Nook co-manager.

“All Friends of the Library are excited to be back open and we had a really great re-opening day with more than 300 books sold,” Byrd said. “In addition, we had a lot of book donations. Our regular customers were as glad to be back as we were.”

Byrd said the buy-one, get-one special will continue for two weeks.

“We are selling a lot of books but we are balancing the sales with donations,” she said. “That will make it possible to continue the sale.”

Byrd said now is a good time for teachers to restock their bookshelves.

“We have a large selection of children’s books that will be outstanding classroom readers,” she said. “We have a lot of popular books, DVDs and CD books as well.”

Children’s books and fictions are among the Book Nook’s best sellers.

“Adults really enjoy the romance novels and the westerns,” she said. “We have a good selection of both. We have best sellers, cookbooks, travel books, a wide variety and at good prices.”

Clara Davis was among the early shoppers and one who has been looking forward to the re-opening of the Book Nook since it closed.

“I’m a longtime reader,” Davis said. “When I was growing up, the only books we had to read were the Bible and farm books. Now, I enjoy reading most anything. I look forward to coming to the Book Nook and I’m proud that it’s open again.”

Linda Walter had a stack of books that she said would be bargains even at the Book Nook’s regular price.

“I enjoy reading anything but I especially enjoy World War II books, and those about the Air Force, and fiction,” Walter said. “As a little girl in Tallahassee, I would ride the bus to the library, get books and go back home and read.”

Walter remembers going to the Carnegie Library here in Troy. That’s a lasting, library memory.

Anywhere there are books, she will be.

Byrd said everyone is invited to visit the Book Nook for books to read and to share.

“We appreciate shoppers and we also appreciate donations of books, DVDs and CDs,” Byrd said. The funds raised by the Book Nook support the Troy Public Library including the children’s summer reading program.