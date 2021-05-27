Vote for your favorite chicken tenders

The Alabama Farmers Federation is launching Bama’s Best Chicken Tender Contest and nomina-tions will be accepted now through June 9.

Finalists will each receive a plaque. The winner will receive an additional plaque, prize money and features in the Federation’s Neighbors magazine and on Simply Southern TV.

“Alabama ranks in the top three in the U.S. in broiler chicken production, which are chickens raised for meat,” said Federation Poultry Division Director Russ Durrance. “So, this contest not only provides a fun way to promote and support local restaurants, it also helps make a direct con-nection between our poultry farmers and the food we all enjoy eating.”

To make a nomination, go to www.Facebook.com/AlfaFarmers, find the post announcing Bama Best Chicken Tenders Contest and comment with the business and city.

Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders seeks to promote Alabama-based restaurants, food trucks and pro-fessional cooks. National chains will not be eligible. However, a specific location of an Alabama-based chain will be eligible to compete.

Local establishments with the most nominations will become contest semifinalists in the Edible Eight.

The next step whittles the semifinalists down to the Flavorful Four. Voting will take place June 14-21 through a photo album of semifinalists posted on Simply Southern’s page at Facebook.com/SimplySouthernTV. One like equals one vote.

The four with the most votes, or likes, by 3 p.m. Central on June 21 will be the contest’s official Flavorful Four finalists. Judges will visit those establishments in early July to determine the winner.