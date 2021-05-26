Lamar Higgins memorial service Friday

A memorial service for Troy University Trustee Lamar P. Higgins will be held Friday, May 28, in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. The service will begin at 10 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public and can also be viewed online on the University’s Facebook page and www.troy.edu/live.

Higgins, who passed away in April after an extended illness, was Troy University’s first African-American Board of Trustees member and the first African American elected to a leadership position on the board as Vice President Pro Tempore. In addition, during his time as a student at Troy University, Higgins became the first African American to be elected as Student Government Asso-ciation president, a position he held for two terms. He also was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fra-ternity, Inc.

Professionally, Higgins was a partner in Fine Geddie and Associates.

Speakers at Friday’s ceremony include Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor; Janice Hawkins; C. Gibson Vance, President Pro Tempore of the Troy University Board of Trustees; and retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward F. Crowell.