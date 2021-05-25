Troy Police to raise awareness for Special Olympics

Even though the Special Olympics will not be held locally because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Troy Police Department is doing its part to keep people aware of the importance and necessity of the Special Olympics.

On Wednesday morning, the Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Huntsville and will conclude Friday in Troy around lunchtime.

The run will be done in short legs at various locations around the state to keep awareness high for the Special Olympics.

Other mini-legs will take place in Decatur and Moulton on Wednesday, Pell City, Moody, Gardendale and Birmingham on Thursday and conclude on Friday with runs in Pelham, Montgomery and Troy.

Officers will assemble at the Troy Police Department at 1p.m. on Friday and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves will speak briefly at 1:15 p.m. before officer embark on a run from the TPD to the quad at Troy University. The run will begin at 1:30 p.m.

According to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, it is “the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Annually, more than 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.”