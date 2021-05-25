PLAS breaks ground on new playground

Pike Liberal Arts School broke ground Tuesday morning on a new playground that will be a safe learning environment to develop physical, social, emotional, and cognitive skills for students ages four through 12.

The fundraising efforts for the new playground is a project of the Pike Liberal Arts PTO and includes parent contributions.

Headmaster Eric Burkett said, from the day he arrived on campus three years ago, a new play-ground has been a dream of his.

“I have talked constantly about it,” Burkett said. “Today, it’s out with the old and in with the new. We have reason to be excited because the new playground is something for the benefit of our young students.”

Burkett thanked Jennifer Brown and Emily Golden, PTO co-presidents, for their dedication to the fundraising efforts in bringing the playground to reality. He also thanked the PLAS board of directors for realizing the importance of a new playground that will replace the one that is showing its 50-year age.

Jason Gregory of Premier Dodge/Jeep presented a check in the amount of $25,000 in support of the new playground. The contribution is greatly appreciated Brown said and will go a long way in making the $115,000 playground a reality.

Brown also acknowledged the fundraising efforts of the young students who will be the beneficiaries of the updated and expanded playground.

“The new playground will be handicapped accessible,” Golden said. “There will be a grass area for playing kickball and an area for basketball and there will be shaded areas. The playground is designed for safety.”

Plans are for the new playground to be completed by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Donations to the project are appreciated. To make a donation, contact Brown or Golden or PTO members.