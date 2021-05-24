Man allegedly attacks step-father, mother and steals her car

A Pike County man is in jail after allegedly beating his mother and step-father in the face with a stick on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Joshua Keith Cooper, 36, County Road 1114, was charged with second-degree domestic violence, assault, second-degree assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Cooper is currently incarcerated in the Pike County Jail under a $52,000 bond.

Deputy David Thomas said deputies responded to a call of a delusional man on County Road 1114 in the Mount Moriah Community. While in route, David Thomas, said deputies received a second call from a neighbor informing deputies the man had allegedly assaulted his mother and step-father and fled the scene in his mother’s vehicle.

David Thomas said deputies were able to locate the vehicle on County Road 1111. He said when deputies approached the vehicle, Cooper fled into the woods. David Thomas said deputies briefly pursued Cooper, but stopped to prevent contaminating the area for a K-9 search. David Thomas said the Troy Police Department assisted with a K-9 officer. Cooper was located and taken into custody in about 10 minutes.

David Thomas said after deputies questioned Cooper, they learned he had been awake for three days and had recently smoked ICE and No Show, a synthetic marijuana, around the pool at his residence with Laura Bell, 44, County Road 1114.

David Thomas said Cooper was behaving erratically and his mother went to check on him. At the same time, David Thomas said Cooper’s step-father arrived in the mother’s vehicle and also went to check on Cooper.

David Thomas said Cooper allegedly struck the step-father in the face with a stick and Cooper’s mother attempted to protect her husband. David Thomas said Cooper then allegedly attacked his mother with the stick and then took her vehicle and fled.

David Thomas said Bell was questioned by deputies and gave a fake name, but her correct Social Security number. He said when deputies ran her Social Security number, they learned her real name and that Bell had outstanding felony warrants in Butler County.

David Thomas said Bell barricaded herself in a closet and deputies had to force their way in to take her into custody.

David Thomas said Cooper’s mother received fractures to her orbital bones around both eyes and a broken nose. He said Cooper’s step-father received a broken nose. Cooper’s mother was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center assessed and then life-flighted to Baptist South in Montgomery. Cooper’s step-father was taken to TRMC, but was immediately diverted to Baptist South by ambulance. David Thomas said both were released from Baptist South on Monday morning.

“The deputies did a fine job responding to the situation and getting medical attention for the victims quickly,” Russell Thomas said. “They were also able to quickly apprehend the suspect. I also want to thank the Alabama State Troopers, the Troy Police Department and District Attorney’s Office for assisting.”