Area schools to hold graduation

Pike County’s three public schools will hold graduation this week, but attendees will need a ticket to get in.

Charles Henderson High School, Goshen High School and Pike County High School will all limit attendance at graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone attending graduation must have a ticket from a graduating senior to be admitted.

Charles Henderson will graduate on Thursday morning, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Troy University’s football field. Goshen will hold graduation later that night at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

Pike County will hold commencement exercises Friday night, May 28, at 6 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.