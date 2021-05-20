Hank Williams Festival June 4-5

The 42nd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival is set for June 4 and 5 in Georgiana and will feature country music at its best and also arts and crafts, food and festival fun.

Headliners for the Hank Williams Music Festival are Mark Wills, TG Sheppard and the Shane Harrell Band. The country music festival also has a fantastic supporting lineup of country music favorites including Starla Jones, Mary McDonald, Flashback Backwoods Shine featuring Robin McCombs and Ben Norris.

Gerald Hodges, festival publicity, said the 42nd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival will actually get underway on Thursday night, June 3 with karaoke. Max Conway and The Girl Next Door will also take center stage free of charge.

On Friday, June 4, the festival will open at 2 p.m. and the featured coun-try music stars will be JT Sheppard and Ben Norris.

On Saturday night, Mark Willis and the Shane Harrell Band will highlight the festival.

“The Hank Williams Festival is an outdoor event with no reserved seating, Hodges said. “Just bring your lawn chairs and sit back and enjoy great county music as we remember and honor Hank Williams.”

Also, featured at the 42nd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival will be Ricky Fitzgerald, Mary Battiata, Luke Erwin, Morgan Brown, Jessie Lynn, Colon Leatherwood, New Version, Gerry Ward, Pat Rance and Terry Smith.

Advance weekend tickets for the 42nd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival weekend are $40 until May 29. Friday tickets are $20 and Saturday tickets are $30

For advance ticket information, call 334-376-9852. Other tickets will be available at the gate.