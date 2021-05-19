May 19, 2021

TPD seeking shooting witnesses

By Huck Treadwell

Published 6:42 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Park Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, about 5:30 p.m. the department responded to a report of a shooting on Park Street. Officers arrived in the 1200 block, Barr said, and located a male victim with non life-threatening injuries. Barr said the residence had been fired into. Barr said the Troy Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center.

Barr said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Troy Police Department. He said the department can be called at 334-566-0500 or the secret witness line can be called at 334-566-5555.

The case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.

