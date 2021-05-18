Moore hired as new head football coach at Goshen

Don Moore will return to Goshen as the new football coach.

Moore was a volunteer coach for the Eagles while attending Troy University and served as the defensive line coach under coach Bart Snyder in 2010. He served as the co-head coach at Pike County High School in 2011 as well as the junior varsity defensive coordinator.

For the past three yeas, Moore has been the head coach at Dale County High School. The Pike County Board of Education hired him as the new head coach for Goshen on Monday night. He will replace Snyder, who retired in April after 12 years as the head coach in Goshen.