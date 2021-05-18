Colvin to retire from Troy Library

Teresa Colvin will officially retire from the Troy Public Library on June 1, 2021.

She was honored with an informal retirement reception at the library and co-workers and friends shared both her happiness on the occasion of beginning a new chapter in her life and also the sadness that comes with closing a meaningful chapter in life.

“After 26 years serving as the children’s librarian for the City of Troy Public Library, how do I say goodbye,” Colvin said. “It is bittersweet.”

Colvin said being the children’s librarian at Troy was a dream come true.

“It was an opportunity to combine my love for children, my love of books and libraries and a town that I love,” she said. “What could have been better than that?”

Colvin has seen many changes in the public library over more than a quarter century.

“I remember using the old wooden card catalogs,” she said. “I remember signing checkout cards and having a separate room just for all the reference books. We have moved fast-forward into the 21st century with online catalogs, computers, checkouts and reference databases.”

Colvin said she is very blessed to have worked at the Troy Public Library and feels that she is leaving a part of herself behind.

“Having had some input into the design of our children’s section of the new library was an honor,” she said. “One of the programs closest to my heart is the tutoring program. I hope that it will be a lasting legacy and continue to benefit the children of Troy and Pike County.”

Walking out the door of a place that has meant so much for so many years will not be easy for Colvin.

And, she admits her eyes will be misty and that she might shed a few tears for the bitter-sweetness of it all.

“But, I will cherish all the happy memories of the hundreds of children and their families that I have helped in different ways at our library,” she said. “I will also cherish the memories of those who have participated in storytimes and in the summer reading program. These memories will always remain in my heart.”

Colvin expressed heartfelt appreciation to library director, William White, the library board and the staff over the years and to the many patrons of all ages that she has known through their associations at the library.

“And, a special ‘thank you’ to the City of Troy for giving me the opportunity to be the children’s librarian,” Colvin said.

“I have 26 years of wonderful memories. I will continue to support the Troy Public Library and hold to the friendships that I have made here. I’m looking forward to my retirement and the opportunities that it will bring but I will always cherish these years at the library.”