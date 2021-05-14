Police Reports

Arrests

May 11

Willie Anthony Grubbs, 47, Waldon Woods Loop, Eufaula, was charged with public intoxication.

Loc Thanh Nguyen, 39, South Brundidge Street, was charged with obstructing government op-erations.

A minor on Elm Street was charged on a capias warrant.

Incidents

May 7

Giving false identification to law enforcement officer and firearms license required was re-ported on Sanders Road.

Harassment was reported on Orion Street.

Found Property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Disorderly conduct/disturbing peace was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A fire investigation was conducted on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on North Three Notch Street.

First-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 1185.

Harassment was reported on Court Square.

May 8

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Rose Circle.

A minor in consumption of alcohol was reported on West Walnut Street.

A juvenile problem was reported on China Street.

Reckless endangerment and criminal mischief were reported on U.S. Highway 29.

Driving while license revoked was reported on County Road 1101.

A death investigation was conducted on Copeland Street.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported on Northridge Circle.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Chapman Street.

First-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

First-degree criminal mischief was reported on Wisteria Circle.

Found property was reported on East Elm Street.

Harassing communications were reported on Wisteria Circle.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was searched at Southland Village.

May 9

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on Dean Street.

Criminal mischief, harassment and reckless endangerment were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment and third-degree assault were reported on Henderson Highway.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 10

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Martha George Hall Drive.

A vehicle fire was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on Henderson Highway.

Harassment was reported on Daisy Court.

Switched tag was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Homewood Avenue.

May 11

Suspicious circumstances were reported on West Pike Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on North Knox Street.

Damage to property was reported on Montgomery Street.

Damage property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage property was reported on Dean Street.

Damage to property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree domestic violence was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A trespass warning was issued on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

A structure fire was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elm Street.

May 12

Driving while license revoked as reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Henderson Highway.

Harassment was reported on Gibbs Street.

Lost property was reported on Partridge Avenue.