Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association honors Pike County’s senior adults

Older Americans Month will perhaps not be celebrated in the same fashion as in year’s past. COVID-19 has dictated that be so. However, the Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association cannot and will not let the month of May go by without recognizing the senior adults in the Pike County communities who have helped pave the way for greater opportunities in today’s world and built a strong foundation for potential success.

On Friday, the Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association will again host its “annual” fish fry for the senior adults in recognition of Older Americans Month. The fish fry is held in appreciation for the contributions made by the county’s senior adults over the years, said Jerome Solomon, alumni association member.

Solomon said the Troy Kappa Alpha Psi alumni began hosting the fish fry in celebration of Older Americans Month in 2012 as an outdoor event at the Colley Senior Complex. The fish fry was a time for celebration with music, dancing, fellowship and fried fish.

“We have all looked forward to the fish fries each year but, because of the restrictions related to COVID-19, we are not able to celebrate Older Americans Month as in the past,” Solomon said. “But, we still wanted to show our appreciation for our older adults with the fish fry. So, we will have the fish dinners available for pickup between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday at the Colley Senior Complex. Hopefully, in May 2022, we will be able to be back together again for an afternoon of fish and fellowship.”

Solomon said the coronavirus has put a stop to most of the chapter’s fundraising activities. However, chapter dues continue to support its philanthropic endeavors.

Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni has 25 active members with about half from both the Troy and Montgomery areas. All are dedicated to making their community stronger through service.