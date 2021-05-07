Allen to run for secretary of state

Wes Allen announced on Thursday he will seek election in the 2022 race for Alabama’s secretary of state.

Allen, R-Troy, currently serves as the representative for Pike and Dale Counties. He is a former probate judge for Pike County.

“My entire career has prepared me for this position. As a probate judge, I ran 18 elections without a single error or problem,” Allen said. “It is that type of error-free elections that our probate judges, circuit clerks, absentee election managers, boards of registrars, sheriffs, and poll workers strive to achieve over and over. It is that standard that the people of Alabama deserve every time they go to cast their ballots.”

The secretary of state is Alabama’s chief election officer and oversees all elections in the state.

“I have been on the ground on election day and I understand the mechanics of how elections work,” Allen said. “I will be there to support hardworking election officials across this state, both Republican and Democrat, to do everything possible to assist them and to ensure that we have the most secure elections in this country. I want every legal Alabama voter to know that their vote is important, it matters and it will be protected.”

Allen currently serves as the vice chair for the House Constitution Campaigns and Elections Committee and is a member of the Judiciary Committee and Urban and Rural Development Committee. He was elected to the House in 2018.