The Pioneer Museum needs volunteers to help clean up nature trail

“Up the creek without a paddle” might be a stretch for the outdoor situation at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, but the old adage does sum up the museum’s need for volunteers.

Barbara Tatom said the museum’s nature trail has been closed since the May storm of 2020 and at great loss to those who enjoy the wooded trail that winds and through the museum grounds.

The nature trail provides a controlled natural experience with trees, small plants and natural communities for animals that live in the area. With the nature trail closed, visitors to the museum miss the opportunities the nature trail offers.

“Visitors to the museum enjoy the nature trail, especially those who are traveling,” Tatom said. “Often, they have been riding for a long time and enjoy a break from being in the car. We want to get the nature trail open but, to do so, a lot of work has to be done.”

A lot was accomplished along the trail on a recent workday. Limbs were removed, debris was cleaned from the bridge, vines were pulled and poison ivy was sprayed.

“We had volunteers ages eight to 80 that included museum board members, members of the Troy Rotary Club and re-enactors who will participate in the ‘Thunder on the Three Notch,’ a Creek War of 1836 event, at the Pioneer Museum on June 11 and 12. They all worked hard and a lot was accomplished.”

But there is more to be done on the nature trail and on the museum grounds.

“Students who need community service hours are greatly appreciated as well as university students who need service hours and the Greek organizations,” Tatom said. “The Pioneer Museum of Alabama is a great opportunity for civic clubs and organizations that are looking for a project. And, individuals who would like to volunteer are always appreciated.”

Tatom said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is a tourist attraction that brings much positive recognition to Troy and Pike County. And, it’s a place of learning for students and a place of appreciation for the pioneer way of life for all those who come.

For more information or to volunteer, call Barbara Tatom at 334-566-3597 or visit the museum during regular hours from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.