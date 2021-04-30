Hospital awarded ‘A’ for Leapfrog grade

Troy Regional Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Troy Regional Medical Center achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“Receiving this “A” grade is validation of the great work performed by our Troy Regional team. I am so proud of our team and facility particularly in light of the challenges of the past 14 months in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rick Smith, Troy Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, said.

Amy Minor, Troy Regional Medical Center’s Chief Clinical Officer, added, “A Leap Frog ‘A’ is an indication of the best care and is proof of the great work that goes on at TRMC. Our staff work hard to provide remarkable care to the citizens of this community and Leap Frog has verified what we already knew to be true. I am so proud of our team.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Troy Regional Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Troy Regional Medical Center was awarded an “A” grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. To see Troy Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About the

Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.