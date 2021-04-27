Betty Joe “BB” C

Betty Joe “BB” Cox, age 56, a resident of Bullock County, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at Baptist South Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Cox will be held Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2pm in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with the Rev. David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5-7pm at Dillard Funeral Home.

She was a good Christian woman with a servant’s heart. She enjoyed the simple things in life but above all else she loved her family. She was a proud member at Inverness Baptist Church. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Mrs. Cox is survived by her husband, Coy Mack Cox; son, Clay Tomas Cox; siblings: Judy Bobbitt (Frank Daniel) Ward of Independence, Virginia, Billy Dean Bobbitt of Independence, Virginia, Robert Wayne Bobbitt of Independence, Virginia, Carol Jean Bobbitt (Chad) Sexton of Sparta, North Carolina, Debra Bobbitt (Dennis) Harris of Galax, Virginia, and Bobby Dale (Sandra) Bobbitt of Independence, Virginia; half-siblings: Desire Bobbitt Moritts of Maryland, Tommy Bobbitt of Virginia and Jimmy Bobbitt of Maryland; a niece she thought of as a sister, Elizabeth “Tootsie” Ward Drew along with several other nieces, nephews cousins and other family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wayne Bobbitt; mother, Elizabeth Hash Bobbitt Elliot; stepfather, Clarence Mack Elliot; brother, Danny Ray Bobbitt; half-siblings: Junior Bobbitt, Roger Bobbitt, Billy Wayne Bobbitt, and Linda Bobbitt; sister-in-law, Debra Sue Bobbitt.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Jerry Melvin, Jeff Melvin, Jeremy Moses, Harvey Beatty, Travis Drew and Kenneth Drew.

