Lora (Baker) Lowery, a resident of Hartland Township Michigan, and native of Troy, died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was 86 years old.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Lowery (died 2014) and is survived by her son, Kevin (Teri) Lowery and daughter, Keena Lowery Smith; grandchildren, Kristin (David) Johnson, Justin (Jessica) Burns, Kyle (Heidi) Smith, Jake (Danielle) Lowery and Morgan (Jeremy) Gage; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Lillian Johnson, Brynlee Burns and Jennifer Lowery as well as many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at Oxbow Lake Baptist Church, 10730 Elizabeth Lake Rd, White Lake on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at the Church at 9:30 a.m. Pastor, Chris Todd to officiate. Burial in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.